Left Menu

Pound Shifts Slightly with Inflation Slowdown

Sterling slightly declined after March data showed a decrease in British inflation to 2.6%, lower than expected. Despite this, the pound gained on the dollar, standing at $1.3266, but was weaker against the euro, which rose 0.5% to 85.66 pence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:44 IST
Pound Shifts Slightly with Inflation Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Thursday, the British pound experienced a modest drop following the release of data indicating a slowdown in inflation for March. Inflation rates fell to an annualized 2.6% from 2.8% in February, failing to meet the 2.7% predicted by analysts.

Despite the setback, the currency managed to hold its ground against the US dollar, trading at $1.3266, an increase of 0.25% from earlier in the day. However, the pound lost ground to the euro, which climbed 0.5% to reach 85.66 pence.

The data reflect ongoing economic challenges as markets adjust to fluctuating expectations and external pressures. Analysts continue to monitor the situation closely as the British economy navigates post-Brexit reality and pandemic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025