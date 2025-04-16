Targeted or Tenacious? Robert Vadra Faces ED Interrogation with Defiance
Robert Vadra, accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi, attended a second round of questioning at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi. Vadra, facing scrutiny in a contentious land case, alleges political bias, asserting his innocence while submitting extensive documentation and vowing to withstand perceived pressure tactics.
- Country:
- India
Robert Vadra, a prominent businessman, accompanied by his wife and Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Delhi on Tuesday for a second interrogation session.
Vadra expressed his surprise upon receiving another summons despite having previously appeared before the agency 15 times over the same case, during which he reportedly provided 23,000 documents. He accused authorities of misusing power for political vendettas, asserting that former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had cleared him of the charges.
Despite feeling targeted, Vadra maintains that he remains resilient and dismisses fears of fleeing the nation. He vows to continue his public service and to face any inquiry head-on, attributing the scrutiny to a 'witch hunt' against him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Vadra insists on his innocence and believes in the eventual triumph of truth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
