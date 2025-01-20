Brathwaite Reflects on Defeat, Sets Eyes on Series Comeback

In the aftermath of a 127-run loss to Pakistan in the opening Test match, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite attributed the defeat to strenuous pitch conditions in Multan. His remarks came during the post-match press conference after Pakistan clinched victory, thanks in large part to Sajid Khan's nine-wicket haul.

Brathwaite voiced expectations of a similar pitch for the upcoming second Test and emphasized the need for his team to improve. He acknowledged the challenges of batting on the Multan pitch but accepted it was within the hosts' discretion to prepare the pitch to suit their strengths.

Highlighting individual performances, Brathwaite praised Jomel Warrican for his dedication and success in claiming his first five-wicket haul. The captain urged for better discipline in both batting and bowling facets, noting that West Indies conceded unnecessary runs in the first innings and failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The match was notable for Pakistan's spinners, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed, who collectively claimed all 20 West Indies wickets, setting a new world record. With this win, Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0, setting the stage for an intriguing second encounter.

