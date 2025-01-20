Australian Broadcaster Apologizes for Insulting Djokovic Remarks

Australian television personality Tony Jones has formally apologized to Novak Djokovic and his supporters after making remarks deemed 'insulting and offensive' by the tennis star. The comments, made during a broadcast on Friday night, resulted in Djokovic opting out of the traditional on-court interview following his recent match.

The controversy began when Jones referred to Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, as 'over-rated' and a 'has been'. The backlash prompted a public apology, where Jones admitted that his attempt at humor was misguided and disrespectful, particularly to Serbian fans gathered at the venue.

Reflecting on the incident, Jones acknowledged his remark, 'kick him out', was profoundly misinterpreted, especially considering Djokovic's past deportation from Australia. Both parties have since chosen to move forward, with Djokovic focusing on his next match against Carlos Alcaraz.

(With inputs from agencies.)