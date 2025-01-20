Nigeria's Historic Cricket Triumph on Global Stage
Nigeria achieved a historic win against New Zealand at the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, marking a significant milestone as they became the first West African country to qualify and upset an ICC full member. Tight bowling by Lilian Ude concluded the match with Nigeria victorious by two runs.
The Nigerian team overcame weather challenges in Sarawak to secure this landmark win, further establishing themselves on the international cricket stage. Meanwhile, Australia narrowly defeated Bangladesh, and the USA surprised Ireland to enhance their standings.
