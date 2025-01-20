Nigeria's Historic Cricket Triumph on Global Stage

Nigeria has carved out a niche in the cricketing world by securing a stunning victory against New Zealand at the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. The West African nation scored 65-6, and an impressive field display held New Zealand at bay just two runs short.

As Nigeria stepped into the tournament spotlight, they became the first West African nation to qualify for a global cricket event and delivered a massive upset against an ICC full member country, showcasing their growing cricket prowess.

The Nigerian team overcame weather challenges in Sarawak to secure this landmark win, further establishing themselves on the international cricket stage. Meanwhile, Australia narrowly defeated Bangladesh, and the USA surprised Ireland to enhance their standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)