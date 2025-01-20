Left Menu

Nigeria's Historic Cricket Triumph on Global Stage

Nigeria achieved a historic win against New Zealand at the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, marking a significant milestone as they became the first West African country to qualify and upset an ICC full member. Tight bowling by Lilian Ude concluded the match with Nigeria victorious by two runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:28 IST
Nigeria's Historic Cricket Triumph on Global Stage
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

Nigeria has carved out a niche in the cricketing world by securing a stunning victory against New Zealand at the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. The West African nation scored 65-6, and an impressive field display held New Zealand at bay just two runs short.

As Nigeria stepped into the tournament spotlight, they became the first West African nation to qualify for a global cricket event and delivered a massive upset against an ICC full member country, showcasing their growing cricket prowess.

The Nigerian team overcame weather challenges in Sarawak to secure this landmark win, further establishing themselves on the international cricket stage. Meanwhile, Australia narrowly defeated Bangladesh, and the USA surprised Ireland to enhance their standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025