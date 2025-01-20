Flexibility: India's T20 Strategy Unveiled

India's cricket team is ushering in a new era of adaptability as it gears up for the T20 series against England, starting Wednesday at Eden Gardens. Vice-captain Axar Patel revealed the strategy involves a fixed opening slot while Nos. 3 to 7 will continuously adapt, labeling these players 'floaters'.

Patel emphasized that each player must prepare for flexible roles, a mantra consistent with India's cricket tactics since 2024, which mirrors approaches seen under leadership such as Rohit Sharma's advocacy before the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The inclusion of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami serves as a major boost, adding experience and strength, especially with the new ball, after his impressive performance in domestic tournaments following a recovery from injury.

