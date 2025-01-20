Left Menu

High Drama on Day Nine of the Australian Open: Surprises and Triumphs

Day nine of the Australian Open witnessed unexpected twists as Gael Monfils retired injured, paving the way for Ben Shelton's quarter-final spot. Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego also secured his first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance. Notable performances included Sinner, Keys, and Svitolina advancing to the next round amid challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Day nine at the Australian Open proved eventful, with several unexpected outcomes. Gael Monfils retired due to an injury while trailing, giving American Ben Shelton a spot in the quarter-finals. Shelton is set to face Lorenzo Sonego, who made history by reaching his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

The day saw some intense matches, including Jannik Sinner's battle through a medical scare to defeat Holger Rune. Madison Keys also made headlines by overcoming sixth seed Elena Rybakina to advance to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina marked a significant comeback, defeating Veronika Kudermetova after an early setback.

The tournament has been unpredictable, with many young players exiting the competition. Yet, established names continue to shine, promising thrilling matches ahead as the Australian Open progresses towards its final stages.

