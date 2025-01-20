Swiatek's Plausible Defense: No WADA Appeal on Suspension

Iga Swiatek, a leading figure in women's tennis and a five-time Grand Slam victor, received a one-month suspension after testing positive for trimetazidine. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced it would not appeal the decision against Swiatek, citing plausible evidence that the violation stemmed from contamination.

WADA's announcement followed Swiatek's resounding victory in the Australian Open, achieving a 6-0, 6-1 win against Eva Lys. In contrast, WADA is appealing the case of Jannik Sinner, the current top-ranked men's player, who was cleared by ITIA despite two positive steroid tests.

Swiatek's case came to light in late November, detailing her provisional suspension and subsequent absence from three tournaments in October. She explained that the banned substance was unintentionally ingested through melatonin for jet lag, a claim backed by ITIA as minimally negligent. Swiatek described the period of uncertainty as 'chaotic.'

