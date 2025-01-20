Bruce Dickinson: From Metal to Fencing Foils

In an unusual crossover from heavy metal to fencing, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson took part in a veteran fencing competition in northern France over the weekend. At 66, Dickinson, who has been dedicated to the sport for approximately five decades, showcased his fencing skills by securing a 13th place finish among 31 seasoned participants.

Enthusiastic about Dickinson's presence, Faches Thumesnil's town mayor Patrick Proisy expressed his admiration on social media, writing, "An international star in Faches Thumesnil: Bruce Dickinson!!!"

Iron Maiden fans need not worry, as the band will be back on stage soon. Their 'Run For Your Lives' world tour is scheduled to start on May 27 in Budapest, promising to bring the band's electrifying performances to a worldwide audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)