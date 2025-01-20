India's T20I Strategy: Axar Patel Highlights Flexible Batting Roles

India's vice-captain Axar Patel has highlighted the adaptability of the batting lineup in the T20I format, stressing that aside from the fixed opening pair, positions from No. 3 to No. 7 remain fluid. Patel's remarks come as India gears up for a five-match series against England. His role as a 'floater' in recent matches has significantly bolstered his performance statistics.

Up until the close of 2022, Axar Patel maintained a T20 average of 21.26 with a strike rate of 131.25. However, 2023 has seen these figures rise to an average of 30.32 and a 145.62 strike rate, demonstrating his versatility on the field as he played various roles for India, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat. His adaptability has been underscored by six fifties scored from multiple batting positions.

Not limited to Axar, other players like Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and captain Suryakumar Yadav have also adopted floating roles. Patel emphasized, "We've communicated that our middle-order batters are versatile, adjusting to match situations and bowlers. This strategic approach is crucial in T20Is." He added that his new leadership role alongside Suryakumar Yadav brings extra responsibilities requiring swift decision-making in the fast-paced format.

(With inputs from agencies.)