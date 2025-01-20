Australian Open Upsets and Triumphs: Quarter-Final Shakeups
The Australian Open witnessed thrilling matches as Alex de Minaur and Emma Navarro reached their first quarter-finals, Swiatek swiftly advanced, and Shelton progressed following Monfils' retirement. Veteran Svitolina also moved forward after foot surgery, while Sinner and Keys battled through challenges for a quarter-final spot.
- Country:
- Australia
In a day filled with unexpected turns, the Australian Open saw Alex de Minaur defeating Alex Michelsen, entering his first quarter-final against world number one Jannik Sinner, who overcame a medical difficulty to secure his place. The atmosphere in Rod Laver Arena was electric as Australian fans cheered their home favorite.
Elsewhere, Emma Navarro survived a tough battle against Daria Kasatkina, advancing to face Iga Swiatek, who showcased her dominance with a quick victory over Eva Lys. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton moved forward as Gael Monfils retired due to injury, sparking a memorable moment for the young player.
Elina Svitolina marked her return by beating Veronika Kudermetova, reaching the quarter-finals despite recent foot surgery. Madison Keys triumphed over Elena Rybakina, adding another top-10 win to her record this year. Stories of resilience and achievement defined a thrilling day at Melbourne Park.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jannik Sinner: Champion Under Pressure as Doping Appeal Looms
Jannik Sinner's Resilient Return: Defending Under Doping Clouds
Jannik Sinner's Battle: The Doping Controversy Shadowing a Tennis Champ
Jannik Sinner Wins Amid Doping Controversy at Australian Open
Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek Crowned ITF World Champions Despite Controversies