India U-20 Team Gears Up for Mandiri Challenge Series 2025

The India U-20 men's football team is set to compete in the Mandiri U-20 Challenge Series 2025 in Indonesia from January 24 to 30. Coached by Biby Thomas, the team comprises young players preparing for the SAFF U19 Championship. They face Syria, Jordan, and Indonesia in the tournament.

The India U-20 men's football team is poised to make an impact at the Mandiri U-20 Challenge Series 2025, a prestigious four-nation friendly tournament taking place in Indonesia from January 24 to 30. Alongside Syria, Jordan, and hosts Indonesia, the Indian team aims to hone their skills in preparation for the forthcoming SAFF U19 Championship.

Appointed by the All India Football Federation, head coach Biby Thomas leads the young squad, supported by assistant coach Mileswamy Govindaraju Ramachandran and goalkeeper coach Dipankar Choudhury. The 23-member team consists predominantly of players born in 2007 and 2008, highlighting a focus on nurturing future football talents.

India's tournament journey kicks off with a match against Syria on January 24, followed by encounters with Jordan on January 27, and Indonesia on January 30. All matches will be held at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo. The event is not only a critical opportunity for the Indian team but also serves as a preparatory platform for their opponents as they gear up for the AFC U20 Asian Cup next month. Post-tournament, India's squad will regroup for an extended training camp ahead of the SAFF U19 Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

