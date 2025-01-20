Anticipation Builds Over KL Rahul's Return to the Pitch

Cricket fans eagerly await KL Rahul's return to the field, as he recovers from an elbow issue that sidelines him from Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match against Punjab this month.

There is speculation about his return for the final league clash against Haryana on January 30 following a PTI report.

Meanwhile, Rahul remains in India's ODI squad for a forthcoming series with England, commencing February 6, and is set to compete in the ICC Champions Trophy starting February 19, adding excitement to India's cricket calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)