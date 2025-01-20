Left Menu

Anticipation Builds Over KL Rahul's Return to the Pitch

Cricketer KL Rahul, recovering from an elbow injury, will miss Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match against Punjab. Speculation surrounds his participation in the league's final game against Haryana and upcoming ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy. Mayank Agarwal leads the Karnataka squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:54 IST
Cricket fans eagerly await KL Rahul's return to the field, as he recovers from an elbow issue that sidelines him from Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match against Punjab this month.

There is speculation about his return for the final league clash against Haryana on January 30 following a PTI report.

Meanwhile, Rahul remains in India's ODI squad for a forthcoming series with England, commencing February 6, and is set to compete in the ICC Champions Trophy starting February 19, adding excitement to India's cricket calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

