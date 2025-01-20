Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Squad Shuffle: Missing Ranji Trophy, Joining T20I Against England

Sanju Samson will miss Kerala's sixth round Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh as he is named in India's squad for the T20I series against England. Kerala hopes to see him in the knockout phase, but he's currently engaged with national duty.

Updated: 20-01-2025 20:18 IST
Sanju Samson's involvement with India's national cricket team for the T20I series against England means he will miss Kerala's sixth round Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh starting January 23. This development is a notable loss for Kerala, which relies on his talent in domestic matches.

India's T20I series against England kicks off on January 22 in Kolkata and concludes in Mumbai on February 2. Unless released from the national duty, Samson will miss the significant Group C match against Bihar, commencing January 30.

Kerala's hope of Samson's participation rests on their progression to the knockout stage, where they currently stand second in the group. Despite controversies around his absence in recent selections, Sachin Baby will captain the team, and Vishnu Vinod rejoins the squad.

