Zaheer Khan Sees Tactical Edge in LSG's Southpaw Strategy for IPL 2025

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team mentor Zaheer Khan is focusing on a potential advantage—the abundance of left-handed batsmen in their squad. Zaheer perceives this as a 'tactical edge' rather than a limitation, especially after last season's impactful signings during the mega auction.

The roster boasts five left-handed options, with Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller likely to make the playing XI, forming a powerful middle-order trio. Despite concerns about a one-dimensional line-up, Zaheer is confident that a sound balance within the team can negate any perceived weaknesses.

With the IPL set to commence on March 21 at Eden Gardens, LSG announced Rishabh Pant as the new captain, following KL Rahul's tenure. Zaheer, who has prior experience with Pant from his Delhi Daredevils days, believes Pant embodies the dynamic cricket ethos LSG aims to promote—hoping to establish a distinct 'Brand LSG' under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)