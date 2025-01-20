Left Menu

Zaheer Khan Sees Tactical Edge in LSG's Southpaw Strategy for IPL 2025

With a surplus of left-handed batting options, LSG team mentor Zaheer Khan views it as a 'tactical edge' ahead of IPL 2025. Three prominent southpaws, Pant, Pooran, and Miller, are expected to lead the middle-order. Zaheer emphasizes balanced selection as Pant assumes captaincy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:58 IST
Zaheer Khan Sees Tactical Edge in LSG's Southpaw Strategy for IPL 2025
Zaheer Khan (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team mentor Zaheer Khan is focusing on a potential advantage—the abundance of left-handed batsmen in their squad. Zaheer perceives this as a 'tactical edge' rather than a limitation, especially after last season's impactful signings during the mega auction.

The roster boasts five left-handed options, with Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller likely to make the playing XI, forming a powerful middle-order trio. Despite concerns about a one-dimensional line-up, Zaheer is confident that a sound balance within the team can negate any perceived weaknesses.

With the IPL set to commence on March 21 at Eden Gardens, LSG announced Rishabh Pant as the new captain, following KL Rahul's tenure. Zaheer, who has prior experience with Pant from his Delhi Daredevils days, believes Pant embodies the dynamic cricket ethos LSG aims to promote—hoping to establish a distinct 'Brand LSG' under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025