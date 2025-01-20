Left Menu

Unyielding Spirit: Mohammed Shami's Resilience to Return

Mohammed Shami emphasizes the unparalleled hunger to play for India as vital in overcoming injury setbacks. As he prepares for his national comeback after 14 months, Shami shares his thoughts on commitment and loyalty, highlighting his deep connection with Eden Gardens and the honour of representing the nation.

India's pace bowler Mohammed Shami is gearing up for his return to international cricket following a 14-month hiatus due to injury. Set to make his comeback in the T20 series against England, Shami stresses the importance of an insatiable hunger to play for the country.

Shami last appeared for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023. A significant ankle injury sidelined him, requiring surgery and months of rehabilitation. Speaking candidly at the Cricket Association of Bengal event, he expressed that the desire to represent India is a powerful motivator for recovery.

Highlighting his emotional bond with Eden Gardens, Shami acknowledged its role in his cricketing development. Accompanied by prominent cricket figures like Sourav Ganguly and Mithali Raj, he underlined the importance of loyalty and dedication in achieving success in the sport.

