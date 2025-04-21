KKR's Strategic Switch: Rahane's Knight Moves at Eden Gardens

In a crucial IPL 2025 fixture at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane made a tactical decision to bowl first after winning the toss against the formidable Gujarat Titans. Entering the match leading with 10 points and an impressive net run rate, the Titans are eyeing to extend their dominance with another victory.

Conversely, KKR, the defending champions, find themselves in a precarious position, positioned seventh with six points from seven matches. With an eye to recapture their fading title hopes, KKR made strategic changes, opting for Rahmanullah Gurbaz over the underperforming Quinton de Kock, and including Moeen Ali in place of Anrich Nortje. Rahane expressed confidence in the revised lineup, stating, "We are going to bowl first. The pitch is on the drier side; we'll get an idea when we bowl."

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, unfazed by the prospect of dew, underscored team cohesion and hailed Rashid Khan's invaluable contribution. With expectations heightened on both sides, the outcome at Eden Gardens could significantly influence the standings as KKR seeks revival and the Titans aim to further distance themselves at the top.

(With inputs from agencies.)