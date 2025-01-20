Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against Mohun Bagan

Chennaiyin FC is set to face league leaders Mohun Bagan in a significant ISL match. New signing Pritam Kotal is expected to strengthen their defense. Coach Noel Wilson is optimistic about making the playoffs, stressing that every game is crucial for the team's ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:31 IST
Chennaiyin FC Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against Mohun Bagan
Chennaiyin FC players (Photo: Chennaiyin FC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC is preparing for a pivotal clash against league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. This match offers fans their first glimpse of Pritam Kotal, newly signed from Kerala Blasters FC, as he strengthens the Chennaiyin defense.

Should Kotal play, he will face off against his former team, while assistant coach Noel Wilson expresses hopes for immediate impact from the experienced defender. Wilson highlighted the team's defensive challenges this season due to injuries and suspensions, anticipating that Kotal's arrival will bolster their backline. "Our attack has been strong, and Pritam will further solidify our defense," Wilson stated.

Chennaiyin FC currently stands seven points short of a playoff position with 16 games played. Coach Wilson remains confident in bridging this gap, emphasizing the importance of focusing on upcoming matches. "With numerous games left, nothing is impossible. If we maintain form, we can compete with any team," he asserted. Wilson also hinted at captain Ryan Edwards' potential return, although Lukas Brambilla's participation remains uncertain following an ankle injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025