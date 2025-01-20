Soorma Secures Thrilling Victory against Tigers in Hockey India League

In a breathtaking encounter at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Soorma Hockey Club emerged victorious with a slender 2-1 win over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the Hockey India League 2024-25 on Monday. Goals by Prabhjot Singh and Maninder Singh secured the win for Soorma amid a spirited fight from the Tigers.

The match started on an electrifying note, with both teams demonstrating exceptional skill and speed, creating opportunities but failing to convert in the first quarter. It was Soorma's Harmanpreet Singh who orchestrated the breakthrough in the second quarter, setting up Prabhjot Singh to score with a precise aerial pass.

Maninder Singh capitalized on a second-quarter penalty corner rebound to double Soorma's lead. Although Jugraj Singh delivered a stunning dragflick goal for the Tigers in the third quarter, reducing the deficit to one, Soorma's defense held strong, securing their second outright victory in the league. The win positions Soorma as a strong contender for the phase II playoffs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)