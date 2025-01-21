Trailblazing Atiqa Mir Secures Landmark WSK Karting Deal

India's karting prodigy, Atiqa Mir, has secured her place in the 2025 World Series Karting (WSK) Championships, making history as the first Indian female to compete in this prestigious series. Her exceptional performance during a test session at the La Conca circuit in Italy led to her signing with the renowned 29-time WSK Champions, Team Babyrace.

This significant achievement highlights Atiqa's astounding racing abilities, as noted by Babyrace Team Manager Leonardo Lorandi, who expressed his excitement about the young star's potential for the 2025 season. Lorandi highlighted her impressive victories in 2024, including triumphs in Le Mans, which solidified her place in the team.

Atiqa will compete in the WSK Super Master Series, the WSK Euro Series, and the WSK Final Cup. Her rapid ascent in the world of karting has drawn praise from figures like Narain Karthikeyan, India's first F1 driver, who sees her as a bright prospect for Indian motorsport's future. As the sport's 'Formula 1', WSK attracts top talent globally, and Atiqa's journey reflects her hard work, dedication, and natural talent.

