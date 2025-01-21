Hima Das: The 'Dhing Express' Returns After Suspension with Spiritual Pilgrimage
Star sprinter Hima Das, also known as the 'Dhing Express', visited the Maha Kumbh after a 16-month suspension for whereabouts failure. She took a dip in the Ganga, accompanied by her friends and spiritual guru. Despite her suspension until November 2024, Hima remains a celebrated athlete and DSP in Assam Police.
Hima Das, India's star sprinter and the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, made a significant return to public life. Post a 16-month suspension, Das embarked on a spiritual journey to the Maha Kumbh, taking a dip in the revered Ganga river.
Nicknamed the 'Dhing Express', the 25-year-old athlete from Assam visited the sacred site with her spiritual guide, Keshav Das Ji Maharaj, and a group of friends. Her visit reflects a blend of her rich cultural roots and resolve to overcome the challenges posed by her suspension.
Hima's suspension period, effective until November 2024, follows a failure to provide her whereabouts for required out-of-competition drug testing. Despite this setback, she retains a prestigious role as a Deputy Superintendent in Assam Police.
