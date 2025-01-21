Left Menu

Aussie Showdown: Jannik Sinner vs. Alex De Minaur at Australian Open

The Australian Open quarter-finals are heating up as Jannik Sinner, battling illness, faces Australia's Alex De Minaur. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek enters her match free of doping appeals. Experienced players Madison Keys and Elina Svitolina also showcase their adaptability in women's top matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open intensifies with top seed Jannik Sinner, still recovering from illness, challenged by Australian star Alex De Minaur. Sinner, experienced from a hard-fought match against Holger Rune, will encounter an energized home crowd rallying behind De Minaur. Their clash promises high tension and enthralling tennis.

For the women, Iga Swiatek heads into her match with Emma Navarro relieved after the World Anti-Doping Agency decided not to pursue her case further. Meanwhile, seasoned players Madison Keys and Elina Svitolina impress by advancing in the tournament. Both athletes have adapted their skills, proving their vitality in the shifting landscape of tennis.

On the 11th day of the open, matches on prominent show courts continue to thrill spectators, with promising contests scheduled, including the much-anticipated meeting between Sinner and De Minaur in the night session. Regardless of previous records, every match brings unexpected twists, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

