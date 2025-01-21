Left Menu

Injury Shake-Up Forces England to Rethink Squad for Six Nations Opener

England coach Steve Borthwick faces squad changes for the Six Nations opener against Ireland due to injuries to key players like Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell. Replacements include Ben Spencer, Raffi Quirke, and others. Further details will be shared at the Six Nations launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:00 IST
Injury Shake-Up Forces England to Rethink Squad for Six Nations Opener

England's rugby squad faced unexpected alterations ahead of their Six Nations opener against Ireland. Injuries to Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell compelled coach Steve Borthwick to bring in Ben Spencer and Raffi Quirke as replacements.

Additionally, Jamie George's unavailability led to changes, with Curtis Langdon, Arthur Clark, and young flanker Henry Pollock stepping into the squad. Despite missing the November internationals, Mitchell will join the training in Girona for further rehabilitation.

Borthwick is poised to disclose more specifics about the squad modifications at the Six Nations launch event in Rome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025