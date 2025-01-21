Injury Shake-Up Forces England to Rethink Squad for Six Nations Opener

England's rugby squad faced unexpected alterations ahead of their Six Nations opener against Ireland. Injuries to Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell compelled coach Steve Borthwick to bring in Ben Spencer and Raffi Quirke as replacements.

Additionally, Jamie George's unavailability led to changes, with Curtis Langdon, Arthur Clark, and young flanker Henry Pollock stepping into the squad. Despite missing the November internationals, Mitchell will join the training in Girona for further rehabilitation.

Borthwick is poised to disclose more specifics about the squad modifications at the Six Nations launch event in Rome.

