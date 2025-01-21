Sam Konstas Reflects on Iconic Clash with Virat Kohli

Young Australian cricketer Sam Konstas has unapologetically reflected on his on-field clash with India's cricketing icon Virat Kohli during the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite the shoulder-to-shoulder incident, Konstas remains regret-free, as he told Australian broadcaster 7News Melbourne.

At just 19 years of age, Konstas was drafted into the Australian national team, stepping in for Nathan McSweeney. Demonstrating remarkable poise, he opened the innings against India's seasoned pace attack before a packed Melbourne Stadium crowd. His striking ramp shot off Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings signaled his aggressive approach, endearing him to Australian fans.

The encounter became a highlight of Konstas' notable debut, during which he scored 34 of his 60 runs against Bumrah, marking a promising entry into international cricket. Meanwhile, India faced a series of defeats, including a historic clean sweep by New Zealand at home, leading to a challenging campaign in Australia and ultimately losing the series 1-3. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)