Sam Konstas Reflects on Iconic Clash with Virat Kohli
Australian cricket star Sam Konstas shared insights into his controversial shoulder bump with Virat Kohli during the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, expressing no regrets. Konstas became a fan favorite by facing Jasprit Bumrah confidently and delivering a memorable debut performance for Australia.
- Country:
- Australia
Young Australian cricketer Sam Konstas has unapologetically reflected on his on-field clash with India's cricketing icon Virat Kohli during the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite the shoulder-to-shoulder incident, Konstas remains regret-free, as he told Australian broadcaster 7News Melbourne.
At just 19 years of age, Konstas was drafted into the Australian national team, stepping in for Nathan McSweeney. Demonstrating remarkable poise, he opened the innings against India's seasoned pace attack before a packed Melbourne Stadium crowd. His striking ramp shot off Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings signaled his aggressive approach, endearing him to Australian fans.
The encounter became a highlight of Konstas' notable debut, during which he scored 34 of his 60 runs against Bumrah, marking a promising entry into international cricket. Meanwhile, India faced a series of defeats, including a historic clean sweep by New Zealand at home, leading to a challenging campaign in Australia and ultimately losing the series 1-3. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah Rested: A Strategic Move for India's Champions Trophy Campaign
Jasprit Bumrah: The Unsung Hero of India's Border-Gavaskar Triumph
Jasprit Bumrah: The Lone Warrior Amidst India's Cricket Woes
Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for ICC Player of the Month after Stellar Performance
Brad Haddin Compares Jasprit Bumrah's Brilliance to Shane Warne's Historic Ashes Role