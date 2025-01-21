Left Menu

Badosa and Zverev Triumph as Djokovic Clash Awaits

Paula Badosa overcame Coco Gauff to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final, ending Gauff's 13-match winning streak. Alexander Zverev defeated Tommy Paul to secure his place in the semi-finals at the Australian Open. Excitement builds for the Novak Djokovic versus Carlos Alcaraz showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:02 IST
Badosa and Zverev Triumph as Djokovic Clash Awaits
Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa achieved a milestone in her tennis career by defeating Coco Gauff, thus reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final. The Spaniard halted Gauff's winning streak at 13 matches with a 7-5 6-4 victory. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev also advanced to the semi-finals after a challenging match against American Tommy Paul.

The Melbourne Park crowd witnessed Zverev's victory in a hotly contested match. Despite Paul's early advantage, Zverev secured the win with a 7-6(1) 7-6(0) 2-6 6-1 scoreline. The tennis community now eagerly awaits the highly anticipated clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Double defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to determine who will meet Badosa next. Meanwhile, Gauff reflected on her defeat with a philosophical mindset, while Zverev acknowledged the challenge of maintaining peak performance during crucial moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025