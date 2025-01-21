Left Menu

Antoine Dupont’s Triumphant Six Nations Return

Antoine Dupont is set to return to the Six Nations after a one-year break, eager to lead France to victory following a successful autumn. Having dedicated time to Rugby Sevens, winning gold at the Paris Olympics, he's now keen to focus on this renowned tournament.

Antoine Dupont is gearing up for a much-anticipated return to the Six Nations following a year away. The esteemed French athlete chose to step back last year to focus on Rugby Sevens, ultimately capturing gold at the Paris Olympics while his teammates secured second place in the Six Nations.

Expressing his enthusiasm at the Six Nations launch, Dupont admitted it was tough missing the tournament but emphasized his other objectives. Now, with the tournament in sight, he and flyhalf Romain Ntamack are set to reunite as Dupont aims to build on France's autumn success, which included wins over Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina.

France will open their campaign against Wales on January 31, looking to continue the momentum from their Grand Slam victory in 2022 and improve upon their second-place finishes in subsequent years.

