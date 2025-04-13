Gaza Crisis: Al-Ahli Hospital Strike Amid Israeli Retaliation

A devastating series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Sunday led to the catastrophic bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital, among other targets, resulting in at least 21 casualties, inclusive of children.

The predawn assault severely damaged the hospital, cutting off a critical lifeline in Gaza City, according to hospital authorities, affecting over 100 patients. Emergency services were overwhelmed in the aftermath, as bodies littered the streets.

Israel claimed the attack was aimed at a Hamas command hub situated within the hospital, a charge denied by Hamas. International law experts have condemned the attack, noting the hospital's protection under legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)