Left Menu

Gaza Crisis: Al-Ahli Hospital Strike Amid Israeli Retaliation

A series of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza hit Al-Ahli Hospital and other sites, killing at least 21 people. The hospital, critical for healthcare, was severely damaged, and patients evacuated. Israel claimed targeting a Hamas base; Hamas denied it. The incident occurs amid ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-04-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 23:56 IST
Gaza Crisis: Al-Ahli Hospital Strike Amid Israeli Retaliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Sunday led to the catastrophic bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital, among other targets, resulting in at least 21 casualties, inclusive of children.

The predawn assault severely damaged the hospital, cutting off a critical lifeline in Gaza City, according to hospital authorities, affecting over 100 patients. Emergency services were overwhelmed in the aftermath, as bodies littered the streets.

Israel claimed the attack was aimed at a Hamas command hub situated within the hospital, a charge denied by Hamas. International law experts have condemned the attack, noting the hospital's protection under legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025