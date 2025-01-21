Left Menu

Laura Mueller: Breaking Barriers as F1's First Female Race Engineer

Laura Mueller makes a historic mark as Formula One's first female race engineer, appointed by Haas to work alongside driver Esteban Ocon. This breakthrough signifies the increasing inclusion in motorsport, with Mueller joining other female leaders in prominent roles within the organization, striving for improved team performance.

21-01-2025
In a historic move for motorsport, Laura Mueller has been appointed by Haas as Formula One's first female race engineer. This pioneering step is being seen as a significant push towards inclusivity within the sport. Mueller will work alongside seasoned driver Esteban Ocon, marking a new era for the team.

A race engineer is crucial during competitions, providing real-time support and becoming key figures through their radio exchanges with drivers. Mueller is one of several women taking leadership roles at Haas, with Carine Cridelich joining the team as head of strategy, transitioning from Red Bull-owned Racing Bulls.

Haas is focused on enhancing team dynamics and performance since their seventh-place finish last year. The team has also introduced other strategic hires, including Francesco Nenci as chief race engineer and Mark Lowe as sporting director, laying down a path for continued success.

