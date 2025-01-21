Showdown at Sree Kanteerava: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Face-Off in ISL Clash

Bengaluru FC is set to face Odisha FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium for a pivotal showdown in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. Scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST kickoff on Wednesday, this match sees the Blues striving to close the gap on league leaders while hosting the seventh-placed Juggernauts.

Both clubs come into this encounter with mixed form. Bengaluru is currently third with 28 points, trailing Mohun Bagan Super Giant by eight. Meanwhile, Odisha holds 21 points, positioned seventh. Bengaluru's recent slump - including a home loss to Mohammedan SC and a draw with Hyderabad - marks a cautionary tale of missed opportunities.

On the offensive front, the teams feature dynamic talents. Bengaluru's Sunil Chhetri leads with 10 goals, and the Blues have a league-high xG differential of +11.85. On the flip side, Odisha struggles defensively, having conceded nine goals recently, yet aims for another multi-goal performance to match their historical streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)