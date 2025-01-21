Suryakumar Yadav: Embracing Exclusion from Champions Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav, known for his explosive batting in T20 cricket, has accepted his exclusion from India's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The cricketer expressed disappointment over his performance in the ODI format but conceded that those selected deserved their places.

Despite missing out on the Champions Trophy, Yadav will continue to lead the Indian side in the five-match T20I series against England, starting Wednesday. His T20 prowess, however, hasn't translated into success in the 50-over format, where he averages 25.76 over 37 ODIs.

On his non-selection, Yadav stated, "If I do well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If not, it's important to accept that." He highlighted the talents of others in the squad, expressing happiness for their selection and support for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as a formidable bowling pair.

