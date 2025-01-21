Dew Factor and India's Bowling Strategy at Eden Gardens

The Indian cricket team is gearing up to tackle the anticipated heavy dew during the opening T20I at Eden Gardens, which is prompting strategic adjustments in their bowling department. With wet balls in practice sessions, the likelihood of India fielding only two spinners is high, as dew could complicate spinning options.

Varun Chakravarthy, a standout performer from Kolkata Knight Riders, appears set for a prominent role alongside vice-captain Axar Patel, leaving Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar to wait for their shot. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy might find himself in the mix after a stellar performance during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, potentially bolstering India's batting depth.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by Mohammed Shami, who marks his return to international cricket after a 14-month hiatus, alongside left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh. As the lineup prepares for their match at a buzzing Eden Gardens, the team aims to utilize their field knowledge, with high hopes pinned on players like Rinku Singh to deliver a performance to remember.

