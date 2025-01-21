Laura Mueller Breaks New Ground as F1's First Female Race Engineer

In a groundbreaking move within the motorsport world, Haas has appointed Laura Mueller as the first female race engineer in Formula 1 history. Mueller will be collaborating with French driver Esteban Ocon for the upcoming season, the team announced on Tuesday.

With race engineers playing a crucial role in F1 through constant communication with drivers during races, Mueller's presence on the radio will be a significant milestone that's broadcast to fans globally. The appointment comes after the team finished seventh in the constructor standings last season, featuring a new lineup with Ocon and Ollie Bearman.

Promoted from her previous position as a performance engineer, Laura Mueller's journey with Haas began in 2022. Known for her determination and robust work ethic, team principal Ayao Komatsu praised her skills, emphasizing the positive impact of her dedication to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)