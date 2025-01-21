Left Menu

Laura Mueller Breaks New Ground as F1's First Female Race Engineer

Laura Mueller has been appointed as the first female race engineer in Formula 1 by Haas. She will collaborate with driver Esteban Ocon. Known for her hard work and determination, Mueller was promoted from a performance engineer role. Her appointment marks a new chapter in F1 history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:28 IST
Laura Mueller Breaks New Ground as F1's First Female Race Engineer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a groundbreaking move within the motorsport world, Haas has appointed Laura Mueller as the first female race engineer in Formula 1 history. Mueller will be collaborating with French driver Esteban Ocon for the upcoming season, the team announced on Tuesday.

With race engineers playing a crucial role in F1 through constant communication with drivers during races, Mueller's presence on the radio will be a significant milestone that's broadcast to fans globally. The appointment comes after the team finished seventh in the constructor standings last season, featuring a new lineup with Ocon and Ollie Bearman.

Promoted from her previous position as a performance engineer, Laura Mueller's journey with Haas began in 2022. Known for her determination and robust work ethic, team principal Ayao Komatsu praised her skills, emphasizing the positive impact of her dedication to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025