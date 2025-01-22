Left Menu

Rain Halts Play, Keeps MI Cape Town's Playoff Dreams Alive

MI Cape Town's SA20 Playoff hopes remain intact as their match against Durban's Super Giants was abandoned due to weather. The teams share points, keeping MICT at the top with Paarl Royals. Durban's future hinges on must-win games after remaining at the bottom of the table.

Players in action. (Picture: SA20). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

MI Cape Town edged closer to securing a spot in the SA20 Playoffs on Tuesday evening following the abandonment of their match against Durban's Super Giants at Kingsmead Stadium due to inclement weather, according to a league release. The resulting stalemate granted the visiting team two points, equalling Paarl Royals' tally at the summit, with the Royals retaining the lead based on more victories, SA20 stated.

In stark contrast, Durban's Super Giants persist at the foot of the standings, despite their two points inching them up to eight. Last season's runners-up now find themselves in a predicament, facing a must-win scenario to advance. The match had commenced under cloudy skies, with DSG captain Keshav Maharaj winning the toss and choosing to field.

MI Cape Town's innings began aggressively with openers Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen rapidly reaching 34 in four overs. Rickelton's quick start ended when he was bowled by Junior Dala for 18. Van der Dussen held firm at 35 not out, even as teammates Reeza Hendricks and Colin Ingram fell attempting expansive shots against spin bowlers Keshav Maharaj and Noor Ahmad.

MICT promoted captain Rashid Khan to No. 5, who struck a boundary through the covers, before rainfall prematurely concluded proceedings for the evening. DSG is hopeful for better conditions when they host the Royals on Thursday in their final group stage home fixture at Kingsmead.

Conversely, MI Cape Town enjoys a brief respite, not playing again until Saturday when they face Super Giants once more at Newlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

