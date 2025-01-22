Borussia Dortmund Sacks Coach Nuri Sahin Amid Champions League Defeat

Borussia Dortmund has decided to part ways with their coach, Nuri Sahin, as announced on Wednesday. The team faced a shocking defeat against Bologna in the Champions League, extending their losing streak to four consecutive matches across all competitions.

In a statement, Borussia Dortmund mentioned, "We have released head coach Nuri Sahin with immediate effect following an internal analysis of recent sporting developments." This decision follows reports from several German media outlets that had predicted the move.

The club's latest performance downturn compelled a review that resulted in a decision to change leadership, hoping to turn their fortunes around amid ongoing competitive challenges.

