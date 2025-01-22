Left Menu

Borussia Dortmund Sacks Coach Nuri Sahin Amid Champions League Defeat

Borussia Dortmund has dismissed their head coach, Nuri Sahin, following a consequential loss to Bologna in the Champions League. This defeat marked the team's fourth consecutive loss across various competitions, leading to a decision made after an internal review of recent performance setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:40 IST
Borussia Dortmund Sacks Coach Nuri Sahin Amid Champions League Defeat
Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund has decided to part ways with their coach, Nuri Sahin, as announced on Wednesday. The team faced a shocking defeat against Bologna in the Champions League, extending their losing streak to four consecutive matches across all competitions.

In a statement, Borussia Dortmund mentioned, "We have released head coach Nuri Sahin with immediate effect following an internal analysis of recent sporting developments." This decision follows reports from several German media outlets that had predicted the move.

The club's latest performance downturn compelled a review that resulted in a decision to change leadership, hoping to turn their fortunes around amid ongoing competitive challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025