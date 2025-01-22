Gwalior Debuts as Host to India's First National Para ArmWrestling Championship

The historic city of Gwalior played host to the inaugural All India PAFI Para ArmWrestling Cup 2025, marking a significant milestone for para-athletes nationwide. Hosted by the People's ArmWrestling Federation India in collaboration with the Gwalior ArmWrestling Welfare Association, the event took place at the acclaimed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Disability Sports Training Center.

The two-day competition, held on January 18th and 19th, attracted 300 competitors from 20 states, competing across eight unique categories. Participants included athletes with visual impairments, wheelchair users, and those with other physical disabilities. Winners of each category were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000, courtesy of Shriram College, as per a press release by the organizers.

Narayan Singh Kushwaha, the state's Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Minister, alongside several dignitaries such as Pro Panja League Co-founder Parvinn Dabass and People's ArmWrestling Federation President Preeti Jhangiani, were present to inspire and motivate the participants. This event signifies a new era for arm wrestling in Gwalior, promoting both the sport and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)