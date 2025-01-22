Left Menu

Gwalior Debuts as Host to India's First National Para ArmWrestling Championship

The inaugural All India PAFI Para ArmWrestling Cup 2025, held in Gwalior, brought together 300 para-athletes from across the country. The event, organized by the People's ArmWrestling Federation India, featured eight categories and distributed cash prizes to winners, promoting inclusivity and sportsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:58 IST
Gwalior Debuts as Host to India's First National Para ArmWrestling Championship
Para athletes in action at 1st All India PAFI Para ArmWrestling Championship. (Picture: People's ArmWrestling Federation India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The historic city of Gwalior played host to the inaugural All India PAFI Para ArmWrestling Cup 2025, marking a significant milestone for para-athletes nationwide. Hosted by the People's ArmWrestling Federation India in collaboration with the Gwalior ArmWrestling Welfare Association, the event took place at the acclaimed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Disability Sports Training Center.

The two-day competition, held on January 18th and 19th, attracted 300 competitors from 20 states, competing across eight unique categories. Participants included athletes with visual impairments, wheelchair users, and those with other physical disabilities. Winners of each category were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000, courtesy of Shriram College, as per a press release by the organizers.

Narayan Singh Kushwaha, the state's Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Minister, alongside several dignitaries such as Pro Panja League Co-founder Parvinn Dabass and People's ArmWrestling Federation President Preeti Jhangiani, were present to inspire and motivate the participants. This event signifies a new era for arm wrestling in Gwalior, promoting both the sport and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025