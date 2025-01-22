Aakash Chopra Backs Suryakumar Yadav for Number 3 Spot in T20I Clash Against England

As India prepares for the highly anticipated T20I series against England, former cricketer Aakash Chopra has weighed in on team strategy, specifically addressing Suryakumar Yadav's batting order. Speaking ahead of the first match set at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Chopra opined that Yadav, despite a recent period of unremarkable form, performs most effectively when positioned at number three.

Suryakumar Yadav, who debuted in T20Is in 2021 against England, has accumulated 2570 runs over 78 matches, maintaining a strike rate of 167.86 and an average of 40.79. However, Chopra expressed concerns over Yadav's current placement at number four, which he described as 'counterproductive' for maximizing the player's potential.

Amidst the backdrop of this strategic discussion, Team India is gearing up for the five-match series, with fixtures scheduled across various Indian cities, starting January 22 in Kolkata. The cricketing action will progress to Chennai on January 25 and Rajkot on January 28, before moving to Pune on January 31, and concluding in Mumbai on February 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)