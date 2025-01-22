Lewis Hamilton Turns Red: Driving into a New Chapter with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton thrilled fans on Wednesday as he drove a Ferrari Formula 1 car for the first time, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career since joining the Italian team for the 2025 season.

The 40-year-old British driver took the Ferrari SF-23, adorned with his racing number 44, for a spin at the Fiorano test track, sporting a new yellow helmet with the famous Prancing Horse logo. Despite the cold and wet weather, around 1,000 fans gathered to witness history.

Hamilton's switch from Mercedes, where he achieved six of his seven world titles, to Ferrari has shaken the F1 world. Expressing his delight, Hamilton said fulfilling his childhood dream of racing in red has been incredibly rewarding. Despite tight testing restrictions on current cars, Hamilton's drive in the older SF-23 generated excitement as Ferrari gears up for the new season, set to begin February 26 in Bahrain.

