Swiatek Soars to Australian Open Semis Amid American Revival

Iga Swiatek delivered a dominant performance to secure her spot in the Australian Open semi-finals, defeating Emma Navarro 6-1 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena. Meanwhile, American players made a mark for the first time in 16 years, with both men's and women's singles featuring them in the semi-finals.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner showed his prowess by overcoming local favorite Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-2 6-1, marking his tenth win over the eighth seed. Swiatek is now set to face Madison Keys, who overcame Elina Svitolina after losing her first set.

Ben Shelton advanced by outlasting Lorenzo Sonego in a dramatic four-set match, ensuring his place alongside fellow Americans in the semis. While Swiatek and Keys prepare for their clash, Jannik Sinner continues his strong run, setting his sights on another Melbourne Park final.

