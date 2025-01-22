Sinner and Swiatek Surge to Australian Open Semis

Left Menu

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek have advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals. Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur convincingly, while Swiatek crushed Emma Navarro to set up a clash with Madison Keys. Ben Shelton also reached the semi-finals after edging past Lorenzo Sonego in a four-set thriller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a display of formidable tennis prowess, Jannik Sinner has advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open, outplaying Alex de Minaur in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 6-1). The defending champion, showing no signs of the recent illness that had impeded his performance, now readies to face American 21st seed Ben Shelton for a final berth.

Iga Swiatek, likewise, has powered through to the semis, decisively defeating Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-2. The Polish sensation will encounter Madison Keys, who remarkably overcame Elina Svitolina, turning her game around after dropping the first set. Keys' ten-game winning streak adds intensity to the upcoming matchup.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton has secured his semi-final spot with a hard-fought victory over Lorenzo Sonego. The gripping four-hour contest saw Shelton emerge triumphant, setting the stage for a dynamic clash with either Sinner or de Minaur in the upcoming rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

