Sinner and Swiatek Surge to Australian Open Semis

In a display of formidable tennis prowess, Jannik Sinner has advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open, outplaying Alex de Minaur in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 6-1). The defending champion, showing no signs of the recent illness that had impeded his performance, now readies to face American 21st seed Ben Shelton for a final berth.

Iga Swiatek, likewise, has powered through to the semis, decisively defeating Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-2. The Polish sensation will encounter Madison Keys, who remarkably overcame Elina Svitolina, turning her game around after dropping the first set. Keys' ten-game winning streak adds intensity to the upcoming matchup.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton has secured his semi-final spot with a hard-fought victory over Lorenzo Sonego. The gripping four-hour contest saw Shelton emerge triumphant, setting the stage for a dynamic clash with either Sinner or de Minaur in the upcoming rounds.

