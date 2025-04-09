Keystone Pipeline: North Dakota Rupture Raises Environmental Concerns
The Keystone oil pipeline was shut down in North Dakota due to a rupture. The spill, contained in an agricultural field, prompted a swift shutdown. Though the volume is unclear, emergency response ensures no significant environmental damage. The incident recalls past larger spills, highlighting ongoing concerns.
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday morning, the Keystone oil pipeline experienced a rupture, causing its shutdown in North Dakota. The spill remained confined to an agricultural field, averting damage to surrounding areas or structures.
The rupture's cause and the crude oil volume remain uncertain, but swift action prevented potential hazards. Emergency personnel confirmed that local streams were unaffected, implementing preventative measures to ensure safety. This situation echoes a similar event in Walsh County a few years ago.
Constructed in 2011, the $5.2 billion pipeline transports crude oil across multiple states to refineries in Illinois and Oklahoma. An extension, Keystone XL, was canceled in 2021 amid environmental protests. TC Energy originally built the pipeline, but it now falls under South Bow's management from 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi govt sets aside Rs 300 cr to curb pollution in city; Rs 506 cr allocated for environment & forest dept: CM Rekha Gupta in Budget speech.
ArcelorMittal Faces Charges Over Environmental Impact in France
Delhi's Ambitious Environmental Overhaul with Command Centre Initiative
Ulhasnagar's Bold Budget: Infrastructure Overhaul with an Eye on Environment and Equality
Supreme Court's Green Mandate: A Wake-up Call for India's Environmental Policies