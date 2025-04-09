Keystone Pipeline: North Dakota Rupture Raises Environmental Concerns

On Tuesday morning, the Keystone oil pipeline experienced a rupture, causing its shutdown in North Dakota. The spill remained confined to an agricultural field, averting damage to surrounding areas or structures.

The rupture's cause and the crude oil volume remain uncertain, but swift action prevented potential hazards. Emergency personnel confirmed that local streams were unaffected, implementing preventative measures to ensure safety. This situation echoes a similar event in Walsh County a few years ago.

Constructed in 2011, the $5.2 billion pipeline transports crude oil across multiple states to refineries in Illinois and Oklahoma. An extension, Keystone XL, was canceled in 2021 amid environmental protests. TC Energy originally built the pipeline, but it now falls under South Bow's management from 2024.

