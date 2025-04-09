Left Menu

Keystone Pipeline: North Dakota Rupture Raises Environmental Concerns

The Keystone oil pipeline was shut down in North Dakota due to a rupture. The spill, contained in an agricultural field, prompted a swift shutdown. Though the volume is unclear, emergency response ensures no significant environmental damage. The incident recalls past larger spills, highlighting ongoing concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bismarck | Updated: 09-04-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 00:54 IST
Keystone Pipeline: North Dakota Rupture Raises Environmental Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday morning, the Keystone oil pipeline experienced a rupture, causing its shutdown in North Dakota. The spill remained confined to an agricultural field, averting damage to surrounding areas or structures.

The rupture's cause and the crude oil volume remain uncertain, but swift action prevented potential hazards. Emergency personnel confirmed that local streams were unaffected, implementing preventative measures to ensure safety. This situation echoes a similar event in Walsh County a few years ago.

Constructed in 2011, the $5.2 billion pipeline transports crude oil across multiple states to refineries in Illinois and Oklahoma. An extension, Keystone XL, was canceled in 2021 amid environmental protests. TC Energy originally built the pipeline, but it now falls under South Bow's management from 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025