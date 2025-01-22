Netflix's Streaming Surge: Record Subscriber Growth Amid Sports Expansion

Shares of Netflix soared to unprecedented heights on Wednesday, climbing 13% as the streaming giant reported a record-breaking 18.9 million new subscribers during the holiday quarter. This exponential growth is attributed to Netflix's strategic investment in live sports, such as showcasing a record-breaking boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

The company bolstered its revenue strategy with price hikes in major markets, shifting focus from pure subscriber growth to broader financial performance. However, despite an impressive subscriber surge, revenue growth was modest, marking an increase of 16% and falling marginally short of high market expectations.

Analysts remain optimistic about Netflix's future, with projections of further price hikes and new blockbuster content releases, including fresh seasons of favorites like 'Stranger Things.' The 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio for Netflix now stands significantly higher than competitors, underscoring its strong market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)