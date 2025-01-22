Left Menu

Kerala Enhances Sports Quota for State Positions

The Kerala government has approved the appointment of 249 sports persons to various departments under the sports quota for 2015-2019. Five medalists from the 2018 Asian Games were appointed as Assistant Sports Organisers. Future posts will exclude these positions when listed for 2020-2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:24 IST
The Kerala government has made a significant move to bolster its support for athletes by approving the appointment of 249 sports persons across various state departments under the sports quota for the years 2015 to 2019.

This decision was solidified during a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to an official release.

Notably, five athletes who clinched medals at the 2018 Asian Games have secured positions as Assistant Sports Organisers in the General Education Department. Consequently, these roles will be excluded from the upcoming notification of 250 posts for the period from 2020 to 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

