Kerala Enhances Sports Quota for State Positions

The Kerala government has made a significant move to bolster its support for athletes by approving the appointment of 249 sports persons across various state departments under the sports quota for the years 2015 to 2019.

This decision was solidified during a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to an official release.

Notably, five athletes who clinched medals at the 2018 Asian Games have secured positions as Assistant Sports Organisers in the General Education Department. Consequently, these roles will be excluded from the upcoming notification of 250 posts for the period from 2020 to 2024.

