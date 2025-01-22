India Triumphs Over England in a T20 Clash
Abhishek Sharma's explosive 79 not out off 34 balls led India to a seven-wicket victory over England in the first T20 International. Chasing 133, India reached their target with ease. Varun Chakravarthy made a standout bowling performance for India as England was all out for 132.
In a thrilling display of cricket, Abhishek Sharma powered India to a commanding seven-wicket victory over England in the first T20 International on Wednesday. Sharma's unbeaten 79 off just 34 deliveries was highlighted by a series of powerful strokes, including five boundaries and eight towering sixes.
England, after being asked to bat first, found themselves struggling against India's potent bowling attack and were all out for 132 runs. India then chased down the modest target with embarrassing ease, achieving the win with 43 balls remaining in their innings.
Key to India's bowling dominance was Varun Chakravarthy, whose mysterious spin proved difficult for the English batsmen, resulting in figures of 3/23. Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel also impressed, each claiming two wickets and stifling the English innings early on.
With inputs from agencies.
