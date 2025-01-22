Chill Thrills Begin: Khelo India Winter Games 2025 in Ladakh

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 is set to launch in the chilly climes of Ladakh, commencing this Thursday. The scenic city will see its iconic Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Sports Complex in Leh come to life with the opening ceremony, graced by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Over five days, 19 teams from states, Union Territories, and institutional bodies will compete fiercely in ice hockey and ice skating, marking the first phase of the games. The second phase, featuring snow-centric events like skiing, is scheduled in Jammu and Kashmir from February 22 to 25.

The inauguration will witness the presence of eminent personalities including Brigadier Dr BD Mishra, Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh, along with top officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. A traditional Ladakhi-style ceremony will warmly welcome 594 attendees, featuring 428 athletes. With this edition, Ladakh is hosting the Winter Games for the second time in its five-year history.

At the NDS Sports Complex and Gupuks Pond, the skills of young skaters will be on display in short and long-form skating events. Ice hockey matches are scheduled at the NDS Complex and the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre. Technical oversight will be provided by SAI in collaboration with national sports federations. Enthusiasts can catch the live broadcast on Doordarshan Sports, with daily live-streams continuing through January 27. Last year, Maharashtra dominated the skating events with a tally of 20 medals, including six golds, followed by Karnataka. Ladakh made history by earning two Khelo India golds in speed skating, securing third place with a total of 13 medals.

A spirited clash is anticipated in the ice hockey arena, with formidable teams from the Army, ITBP, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh. The Army and ITBP, defending champions of men's and women's categories respectively, have historically claimed major national and KIWG titles. The teams have arrived in Leh, nestled at an elevation of 11,562 feet, with Himachal Pradesh sending the largest group of 78 athletes and support staff. They are closely followed by Haryana with 62, Ladakh with 52, and Maharashtra with 48 participants. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)