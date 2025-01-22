Abhishek Sharma's Heroics Propel India to Victory in T20I Opener Against England

India achieved their maiden T20I triumph of 2025 under the spectacular guidance of Abhishek Sharma, who led the charge with an explosive 79-run performance. India emerged victorious by seven wickets against England at the Eden Gardens.

Sanju Samson faced initial challenges against Jofra Archer but quickly hit his stride, showcasing resilience and aggression. Abhishek Sharma joined the assault, marking the innings with powerful shots, narrowly missing his second chance but his pivotal contribution had already set the stage for victory. Despite early dismissals, India's aggressive intent never wavered.

England, having been restricted to 132 runs, struggled against India's spin trio, with critical breakthroughs by Varun Chakravarthy turning the tides. Jos Buttler's valiant effort was in vain as India's bowlers tightened their grip. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma saw the team through, concluding the chase with more than seven overs left.

