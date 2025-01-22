Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Heroics Propel India to Victory in T20I Opener Against England

India secured their first T20I victory of 2025 with Abhishek Sharma's explosive 79-run performance leading a seven-wicket win over England at Eden Gardens. Despite early setbacks, India's aggressive play overcame England's 132-run target, aided by key contributions from Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and standout bowling by Varun Chakravarthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:32 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Heroics Propel India to Victory in T20I Opener Against England
Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India achieved their maiden T20I triumph of 2025 under the spectacular guidance of Abhishek Sharma, who led the charge with an explosive 79-run performance. India emerged victorious by seven wickets against England at the Eden Gardens.

Sanju Samson faced initial challenges against Jofra Archer but quickly hit his stride, showcasing resilience and aggression. Abhishek Sharma joined the assault, marking the innings with powerful shots, narrowly missing his second chance but his pivotal contribution had already set the stage for victory. Despite early dismissals, India's aggressive intent never wavered.

England, having been restricted to 132 runs, struggled against India's spin trio, with critical breakthroughs by Varun Chakravarthy turning the tides. Jos Buttler's valiant effort was in vain as India's bowlers tightened their grip. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma saw the team through, concluding the chase with more than seven overs left.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025