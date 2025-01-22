Left Menu

Delhi SG Pipers' Struggle Continues in Hockey India League

Delhi SG Pipers lost 1-2 to JSW Soorma in a Hockey India League match. Harjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh scored for Soorma, while Corey Weyer netted for Pipers. Despite better possession and 32 circle entries, Pipers failed to capitalize. Their next match is against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:56 IST
In another setback for Delhi SG Pipers, the team faced a 1-2 defeat against JSW Soorma in a crucial Hockey India League encounter on Wednesday. Soorma's early goals by Harjeet Singh and India international Gurjant Singh set the tone for their victory with a solid defensive performance.

Despite enjoying superior ball possession and numerous circle entries, Delhi SG Pipers faltered at crucial moments, failing to convert opportunities into goals. Corey Weyer managed to score in the closing minute, but it was too late to alter the outcome for the struggling side.

As Delhi SG Pipers gear up for their final league match against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in Rourkela on January 27, the pressure mounts for them to avoid another disappointing result.

