Snow Disrupts New Orleans Pelicans Game Amid Extreme Weather

A snowstorm in New Orleans has led to the postponement of a scheduled NBA game between the Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks. This weather event is the latest in a series of disruptions affecting the North American sports calendar. Similar weather-related postponements have previously affected both the NBA and NFL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Extreme weather has once again disrupted the North American sports calendar, with a scheduled game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks postponed due to a rare snowstorm blanketing the city. New Orleans, set to host the NFL's Super Bowl next month, saw a record 10 inches of snow.

The NBA released a statement confirming that the game originally set for Wednesday night has been postponed and will be rescheduled. This incident marks another in a series of weather-related interruptions affecting professional sports, following similar occurrences in Los Angeles.

New Orleans joins other cities such as Atlanta, which also faced an NBA game postponement due to icy conditions earlier this month, highlighting the impact of extreme weather on major sporting events.

