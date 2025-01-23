Lloyd's Register Issues Apology for Historical Role in Slave Trade

Lloyd's Register, a reputable British maritime services company, has formally apologised for its involvement in the transatlantic slave trade during the 18th and 19th centuries. This acknowledgment highlights the company's role in assessing ship seaworthiness, which facilitated the transportation of enslaved Africans.

The firm, founded in 1760, unveiled research showing its governing committee members were directly engaged in the slave trade. Responding to its historical culpability, Lloyd's Register announced a £1 million grant to a slavery archive project and proposed collaboration with Liverpool's International Slavery Museum.

This apology aligns Lloyd's Register with other prominent British institutions like Cambridge University and the Bank of England, which have acknowledged their own links to slavery. The discourse over reparations continues, with advocates highlighting persistent racial inequalities stemming from historical injustices.

