Feyenoord Fans Barred from Lille as Safety Concerns Mount

French authorities have banned Feyenoord supporters from traveling to Lille for the Champions League game, citing violent behavior. The ban follows past incidents, including clashes with Marseille fans. Authorities fear ticketless fans may attempt forced entry, exacerbating security risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:23 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In anticipation of potential violence, French officials have banned Feyenoord supporters from visiting Lille for their upcoming Champions League encounter. The decision, announced Wednesday by France's interior ministry, highlights concerns about fan confrontations.

Lille will face Feyenoord on January 29 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Authorities cited the Dutch club's notorious issues with disruptive fans and cited incidents of fan violence to justify the travel ban.

The ministry noted that 3,600 Feyenoord fans intended to travel, albeit only 2,600 seats were available, raising concerns about fans attempting forced stadium entry. Past incidents, including clashes with Marseille supporters, underscore the current safety efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

