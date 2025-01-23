Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Debut: A Dream Realized

On Wednesday, racing legend Lewis Hamilton made headlines as he took to the track in a Ferrari Formula 1 car for the first time in his career. The event marked a new chapter for the British driver, who joined the Italian racing team for the upcoming 2025 season.

The atmosphere was electric as Hamilton steered a 2023-spec Ferrari SF-23 at the Fiorano test track, proudly displaying his renowned racing number, 44. Donning a new helmet design featuring the iconic Prancing Horse logo, Hamilton was met with cheers from around 1,000 enthusiastic fans braving the elements to witness history.

Hailed as a monumental shift in the F1 world, Hamilton's switch from Mercedes, where he clinched six of his seven world titles, adds fresh excitement to the sport. The racing regulations permit him to drive up to 1,000 kilometers in older F1 models like the SF-23, ahead of pre-season tests set for late February in Bahrain.

